No winning ticket for $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 8:19AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 28 will be approximately $7 million.