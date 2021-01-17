No winning ticket for $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 6:06AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
Howewer, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 20 will be approximately $6 million.