

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

There were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none were claimed.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 11 will be approximately $65 million, and 10 Maxmillions prizes will be offered.