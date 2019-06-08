No winning ticket for $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 10:21AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none were claimed.
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 11 will be approximately $65 million, and 10 Maxmillions prizes will be offered.