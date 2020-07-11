CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
No winning ticket for Friday night's $35 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winning Lotto Max ticket for the $70-million draw was purchased in Brampton, Ont. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 6:26AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $35 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on July 14 will grow to approximately $40 million.