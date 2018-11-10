No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 6:13AM EST
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and three of them were won.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 16 will be approximately $55 million, and 12 Maxmillions prizes will be offered.