No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 7:17AM EDT
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but again no winners.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 4 will be approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillion prizes.