No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 8:18AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither of them were won.
The jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 29 will grow to approximately $55 million and four Maxmillion prizes will be offered.