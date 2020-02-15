No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 15, 2020 7:09AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none were claimed.
It means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 18 will grow to approximately $60 million and there will be six Maxmillion prizes offered.