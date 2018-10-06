No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 6:49AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.
However, there were also 40 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 14 of them were won.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 12 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will increase to 42.