

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

However, there were also 40 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 14 of them were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 12 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will increase to 42.