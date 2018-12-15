

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

There were also 46 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 19 of them were won by ticket holders across the country.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 21 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillions prizes offered will increase to 50.