No winning ticket for Friday night's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot
The winning Lotto Max ticket for the $70-million draw was purchased in Brampton, Ont. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 6:49AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $65 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, six of the Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each were won.
They will be shared by eight ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 25 will now grow to an eye-popping $70 million, and there will be 20 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.