

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.

However, there were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and two of them were won by lottery players in Ontario and Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 22 will grow to anestimated $65 million, and there will be eight Maxmillions prizes to play for.