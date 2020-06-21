CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13.1 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 6:45AM EDT
No winning ticket was sold for the $13.1 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed 1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 24 will be approximately $16 million.