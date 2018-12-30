No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 6:21AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $13 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 2 will be approximately $16 million.