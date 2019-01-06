No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 6:23AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 6, 2019 6:30AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 9 will be approximately $7 million.