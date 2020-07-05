CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in on December 2, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 6:08AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 5, 2020 6:09AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 8 will be approximately $6 million.