CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7.5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 6:27AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $7.5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 17 will be approximately $10 million.