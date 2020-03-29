No winning ticket for Saturday night's $8 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 29, 2020 7:33AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $8 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 1 will be approximately $9 million.