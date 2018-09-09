No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 7:29AM EDT
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $9.6 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 12 will be approximately $13 million.