No winning ticket for Saturday's $10.8 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 19, 2021 7:04AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $10.8 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 22 will be an estimated $14 million.