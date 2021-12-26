No winning ticket for Saturday's $18 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 26, 2021 6:28AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $18 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 29 will be an estimated $21 million.