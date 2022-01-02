No winning ticket for Saturday's $25 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 2, 2022 6:04AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $25 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 5 will be an estimated $28 million.