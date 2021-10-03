No winning ticket in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw; jackpot increases to $11 million
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 3, 2021 6:09AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 3, 2021 6:09AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a Prairie province ticket holder.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 6 will be an estimated $11 million.