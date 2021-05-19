No winning ticket sold for $50 million Lotto Max draw
The Lotto Max jackpot is valued at a record $55 million on Friday, the biggest draw for the popular lottery game since the maximum prize was raised earlier this week.
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 5:30AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, there was one winning Maxmillions prize of $1 million claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next draw on May 21 will grow to an estimated $55 million, with four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.