

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.

However, there was one winning Maxmillions prize of $1 million claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next draw on May 21 will grow to an estimated $55 million, with four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.