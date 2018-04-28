No winning ticket sold for $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 6:49AM EDT
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.
There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither was claimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 4 will be approximately $55 million and there will be four Maxmillions prizes offered.