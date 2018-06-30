No winning ticket sold for $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:25AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for last night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.
However, two of the six Maxmillion prizes up for grabs were claimed by ticket holders in Ontario and Quebec.
The prizes are each worth $1 million.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 6 will be approximately $55 million, and there will be 14 Maxmillion prizes offered.