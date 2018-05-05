No winning ticket sold for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 5, 2018 6:52AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also four Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none of them were claimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 11 will grow to approximately $60 million, with the number of Maxmillions prizes rising to 16.