No winning ticket sold for $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 17, 2018 7:03AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, three of the draw's Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were claimed by ticket holders in Ontario and the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 23 will be approximately $60 million, and there will be 21 Maxmillions up for grabs.