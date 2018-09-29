

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

However, 12 of the 28 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were won, with the prizes being shared among 14 ticket holders across the country.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 5 will remain at $60 million, but the number of Maxmillions prizes offered will grow to 40.