

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

However, there were also 20 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and two of them were claimed by ticket holders in Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 30 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillions prizes offered will increase to 35.