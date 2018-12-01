No winning ticket sold for $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 1, 2018 6:36AM EST
TORONTO - No one claimed the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, 11 of the 35 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each that were up for grabs were won.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 7 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillions prizes offered will increase to 42.