No winning ticket sold for $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 7:49AM EST
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, 14 of the 42 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each that were up for grabs were claimed by ticket holders across the country.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 14 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will increase to 47.