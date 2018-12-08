

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

However, 14 of the 42 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each that were up for grabs were claimed by ticket holders across the country.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 14 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will increase to 47.