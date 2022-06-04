No winning ticket sold for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 4, 2022 6:43AM EDT
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.
Of the 44 available $1 million Maxmillion prizes, 14 were claimed by ticket holders in B-C, the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.
Four of the prizes are split between two ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next draw on June 7 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 46 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.