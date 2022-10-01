The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed for another day.

There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's draw.

Of the 40 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, seven winning numbers were drawn, two of which will be shared by two ticket holders for a total of nine Maxmillion winners.

Two winning Maxmillion tickets were bought in B.C., with the remaining seven purchased in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 4 will be an estimated $70 million, with 47 $1 million Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.