No winning ticket sold for Friday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 1, 2022 6:42AM EDT
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed for another day.
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's draw.
Of the 40 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, seven winning numbers were drawn, two of which will be shared by two ticket holders for a total of nine Maxmillion winners.
Two winning Maxmillion tickets were bought in B.C., with the remaining seven purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next draw on Oct. 4 will be an estimated $70 million, with 47 $1 million Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.