No winning ticket sold in $50 million Lotto Max draw
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 13, 2022 5:20AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $50 million draw.
The three available $1 million Maxmillion prizes are also going unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next draw on April 15 will be an estimated $55 million, with eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.