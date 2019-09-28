No winning ticket sold in $55M Lotto Max Draw
The Lotto Max logo is shown in an undated file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 5:54AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none of them were won either.
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 1 will grow to approximately $60 million, and six Maxmillion prizes will be offered.