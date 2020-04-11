No winning ticket sold in Friday's $70M Lotto Max draw
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 11, 2020
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $70 million dollar jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, four of the 27 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were won - two by ticket holders on the Prairies and two by lottery players in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on April 14 will again be $70 million, but there will be 29 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.