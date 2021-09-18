No winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max draw; jackpot now at $60 million
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 18, 2021 7:09AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 18, 2021 7:09AM EDT
No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one of them was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 21 will grow to an estimated $60 million, and there will also be six Maxmillion prizes to play for.