No winning ticket sold in Lotto 6/49 draw, jackpot grows to $17M
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 19, 2020 6:39AM EDT
No winning ticket was sold for the $14 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 22 will be approximately $17 million.