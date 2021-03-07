No winning ticket sold in Saturday's $20 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 7, 2021 6:15AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 10 will be approximately $23 million.