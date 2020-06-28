CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
No winning ticket sold in Saturday's $5M Lotto 649 draw
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 6:27AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 1 will be approximately $6 million.