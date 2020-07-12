CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
No winning ticket sold in Saturday's $8.3M Lotto 6/49 draw
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto 6/49 draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 12, 2020 6:33AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $8.3 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 15 will be approximately $11 million.