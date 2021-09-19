No winning ticket sold in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw; jackpot rises to $21 million
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 19, 2021 6:27AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $17.8 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 22 will be an estimated $21 million.