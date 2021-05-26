No winning ticket sold in Tuesday night's $60 million Lotto Max draw
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 5:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
The six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million also went unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next draw on May 28 will grow to an estimated $65 million, with 10 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.