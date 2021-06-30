No winning ticket sold in Tuesday's $55 million Lotto Max draw
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 7:02AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million also went unclaimed.
The jackpot for the next draw on July 2 will be at an estimated $60 million, with six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.