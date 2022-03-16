No winning ticket sold in Tuesday's $55 million Lotto Max draw
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 16, 2022 5:09AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $55 million draw.
However, one ticket holder in Quebec and another in Ontario will claim two of the four available Maxmillion prizes.
The jackpot for the next draw on March 18 will be an estimated $60 million, with six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.