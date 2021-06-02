No winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw
The Lotto Max jackpot is valued at a record $55 million on Friday, the biggest draw for the popular lottery game since the maximum prize was raised earlier this week.
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 6:12AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $70 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, seven of the 20 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million were won. Four of those winning tickets were sold in the Prairies, with the remaining three winners in Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.
The jackpot for the next draw on June 4 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 29 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.