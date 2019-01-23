

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





There is still no word on whether residents of a downtown Toronto apartment building will return to normalcy after a ruptured pipe left them without water and electricity.

Power was cut at 260 Wellesley Street East on Tuesday afternoon after a pipe burst and caused flooding in the building’s electrical room.

Toronto Fire deemed the building unsafe for both use of electricity or generators. However, an evacuation order was not issued.

The situation left the some 1,000 residents of the 33-storey building with two choices – stay or go.

“Toronto Fire Services would not permit people to stay in the building if we did not believe it wasn’t safe,” Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said.

“I am confident that the measures we have put in place will keep the people protected.”

Fire crews and security guards were stationed at the building overnight for those who chose to ride out the cold January night.

The Wellesley Community Centre was also converted into a temporary warming centre where residents could seek respite from the cold or pick up water and food.

“I’m just going to bundle up, stay under the blankets and hope for the best,” Andrew Verissimo said.

Others chose to find another place to stay for the night and expressed concern about when they could return.

Susmina Dahal is pregnant and caring for a seven-year-old daughter. She said the condition of the building left her no choice but to leave.

“We are preparing ourselves. We are going to our friend’s house,” Dahal said. “We have no idea how long it’s going to take. It’s horrible.”

Vijay Bang and his family chose to stay in their top floor unit on Tuesday night. He said without a working elevator, getting up to the 33rd floor has been trying.

“Without water, it is a disaster. You don’t have water for drinking, for washing,” he said.

“We can live without the power, we can live without the heat, but no water is unacceptable.”

Bang also criticized building management for what he says was a lack of communication about the situation as it was unfolding.

“They should’ve issued a notice or communicated properly. I was coming from work, I had no idea, I wasn’t anticipating this kind of disaster,” he said. “They have all our contact numbers. If something like this happens, they should let us know so we can start looking for another place.”

According to property management, disruption to water and hydro is expected to last for 48 hours.

The extent of the damage caused by the burst pipe is still being examined.

“I have no idea yet what the extent of the damage is going to be or how long we’re going to be in this state,” Danny Roth, property management, said. “I can say we have a lot of work to do over the next day, day and a half. We’ll have a better sense of where we are once that work has been completed.”

The 550-unit Wellesley Street building is managed by the same company responsible for 650 Parliament, which became unlivable back in August 2018 after a massive electrical fire.

The fire left 1,500 people displaced and residents have yet to be allowed back.

About 26 people living at the powerless Wellesley Street building used to live at 650 Parliament.

“My heart goes out to displaced 650 Parliament residents who may be staying at 260 Wellesley East, who may be reliving trauma,” Ward 13 city Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam wrote on Twitter.

“I was asked by a 650 Parliament tenant (temporarily staying at 260 Wellesley East) how quickly the power will be restored to her ‘new’ home. Question from a mother of four with her youngest being a month old, nearly broke my heart.”

Mayor John Tory said a meeting was held Tuesday morning between the city, fire officials and building management where they heard an “incomplete update” on the repairs.

He anticipates that residents will have more answers later this afternoon.

“Our objective by the end of the day is to be able to communicate to tenants what the reality is of the repairs, what the plan is to deal with it, and to say to those who can’t find accommodations with friends or family that this is the plan that we have,” he said.

“I hope much of that will not be in community centres because of the fact those centres have many other purposes. But we’re going to look at whatever we have to look at to make sure people are safe and accommodated.”

Tory said the landlord has ordered parts for a “work around” repair, but a timeline for when something like that could be implemented has not been finalized.

He said a “series of meetings” will be held throughout the day before residents are provided an official update.

In the meantime, the city has asked for a confirmed list of the number of residents in the building to help prepare for the possibility of an evacuation.

“We view the well-being of these tenants as being their (building management) responsibility, but we are going to back them up and support them,” Tory said.

“We’re going to make sure they do it… We will be checking on them minute by minute.”