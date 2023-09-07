Starting today, Toronto Elections will be accepting nominations for the Ward 20 by-election.

Candidates have until Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. to declare their intention to run for the office of councillor in Scarborough Southwest and take the necessary steps to register, which include filing a nomination paper with an original signature, providing proof of qualifying address within the City of Toronto, paying a $100 nomination filing fee, and providing at least 25 endorsements of nomination from eligible Toronto voters with original signatures.

Nominations must be filed in person at the Toronto Elections City Hall office at 100 Queen St. W., first floor, Permit Alley. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on statutory holidays. On Oct. 16, the last day of the nomination period, candidates can only register to run between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals, corporations, or trade unions that intend to spend money to promote, support, or oppose a candidates in Ward 20 are required to register as a third party advertiser. This must be done between Sept. 7 and Nov. 29 (excluding stat holidays), also in-person at the Toronto Elections City Hall office.

The City Clerk must certify the registration before a third party advertiser can spend money on a campaign, accept contributions, or start advertising.

Further, all registered third party advertisers must identify themselves on advertisements and comply with requirements under the Municipal Elections Act, 1996, the city said.

Eligible voters in Ward 20 are also being encouraged to ensure that they are on the voters’ list.

On Aug. 10, Toronto City Council voted in favour of declaring a by-election in Ward 20.

The seat became vacant on July 26 after long-time Coun. Gary Crawford resigned to run provincially as a PC candidate in Scarborough-Guildwood. He did not win that seat.

The by-election in Scarborough Southwest will be held on Nov. 30.