A mother and her three children are lucky to be alive after being rescued by an RCMP officer from their vehicle that had plunged into the frigid water of the St. Lawrence River earlier this month.

In a news release, the Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred in South Glengarry Township in Eastern Ontario on the evening of March 10.

A vehicle was travelling on Country Road 2 when, for unknown reasons, it left the road and plummeted into the river, police said.

Four people were in the car – a woman and her three children, aged 20, 11 and five. Police said the occupants became trapped in the vehicle that had submerged partially.

“They were unable to open the doors but were able to open a window. None were able to swim,” police said.

The eldest daughter called 911 and was told that first responders were on the way. Fortunately, an RCMP officer was in the area and jumped to assist.

“He helped all four get out of the vehicle and onto shore. They were checked out by paramedics to ensure there were no physical ill effects of the incident,” police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.